Maltese want to keep summer time all year round, survey shows

A public consultation and survey has found that most Maltese favour keeping summer time throughout the year.

The findings, which were discussed at a conference hosted by MEUSAC (Malta-EU information centre), are in line with similar surveys across the EU.

The European Commission wants to stop the practice of time changes twice a year.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in August that more than 80 per cent of EU citizens wanted to abolish the EU's switch and favoured keeping the time used in summer for the whole year.

There were more than 2000 respondents to the Malta survey, held online. The public's opinions about the switch were solicited last week.

The ministry responsible for European affairs said that while a clear majority were in favour of retaining summer hours, those in the business sector had expressed concerns that other countries may decide differently. Lack of harmonisation could potentially cause disruption in areas such as cross-border financial transactions and air and maritime services.

Minister Helena Dalli said the Malta government would take an informed position based also on a scientific study.

Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia also underlined the need for member states to adopt a common position to avoid creating new anomalies.