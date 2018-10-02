Fuel smugglers off Maltese coast targeted in EU-wide crackdown

A vessel allegedly used by a gang of Maltese smugglers (file photo).

Intelligence on fuel smuggling off the Maltese coast was passed to international investigators as part of an EU-wide crackdown, sources told the Times of Malta.

Senior investigators said intelligence on the known activities of fuel smuggling gangs just off the Maltese coast had formed part of an extensive six-month joint Europol operation.

It was not clear at the time of writing whether any Maltese individuals or companies would be facing legal action as a result of the crackdown.

The recent operation targeted organised crime groups involved in fuel fraud and has resulted in the arrests of almost 25 suspects.

Europol said it had also seized 2.2 million kilos of stolen or irregular fuel from various vessels, vehicles and storage facilities across the EU.

The extent of Malta’s involvement in the investigation was not divulged by the EU’s law enforcement agency, however, Maltese police sources said it had involved expertise from police investigators and collaboration with Maltese Customs officers.

In May, the Daphne Project, which embraces a number of media houses in various countries, including the Times of Malta, reported that Malta was at the centre of a well-coordinated multi-million euro fuel smuggling operation, with stolen Libyan fuel traded easily in territorial waters and through established storage facilities inside the Grand Harbour and Birżebbuġa.

Read: How diesel smugglers got away with it for years

Darren Debono, a former Malta footballer, and his business partner, Gordon Debono, a fuel trader, were arrested separately in Lampedusa and Catania last October for their alleged involvement in a major Libyan fuel smuggling racket.

Both are still awaiting criminal procedures and are being held under house arrest in Sicily.

“This illegal trade can cause damage to vehicles’ engines because the product is not compliant with the relevant European standards. Consequently, it can also be a risk to consumer health and safety,” Europol said.

The EU agency said the illegal fuel making its way into Europe would not be subject to excise regime once on the market (neither VAT nor excise duty are paid).

The criminals produced a mixture of mainly gas oil and other added compounds to modify the final physical features of the product. As a result, the final product illegally sold on the black market was particularly attractive be-cause of the much lower price and enabled the criminals to make huge profits, the agency said.

Customs and police intervention took place across Europe and was concluded in July.

The large-scale operation involved 23 EU member states and was supported by Europol experts who provided continuous analytical and operational expertise. Europol said it had compiled a detailed overview of the modus operandi, routes, types of products and economic operators involved in the fraud.

The operation had revealed illegal unloading premises and supply chains and resulted in the seizure of 400,000 kilos of base oils, additives and other chemicals used to mix stolen fuels before placing them on the market.

“Thanks to the linked financial investigations, confiscation of various assets, such as 109 vehicles, 19 estate properties, cash and bank accounts worth over €3 million, criminal proceedings and tax audits have been initiated in almost all EU member states in the operation,” Europol reported.