Clubs join forces in support of boy battling cancer

An initiative by Floriana FC supporters to raise money for a fellow fan whose son is battling cancer has spread into a nationwide effort, as rivals put aside their differences in a show of support.

Kane Debattista with Floriana FC captain Steve Pisani before a Premier League game against Qormi. Photo: Joe Borg/MFA

Several clubs, supported by the Malta Football Association, collected thousands of euros over the weekend in support of Kane Debattista, a young boy battling cancer, who will shortly be undergoing treatment overseas.

Supporters raised money among themselves while clubs matched their donations or made their own, and the MFA donated a euro from every ticket sold to support the campaign, which spread across social media under the hashtag #UniteforKane.

Floriana FC also made arrangements for Kane to join the team on the pitch before their Friday night game against Qormi, where he was held up by the club captain as the players lined up.

James Torpiano, secretary of the Floriana Supporters Club, told The Sunday Times of Malta he had been in regular contact with Ryan Debattista, Kane’s father and an ardent fan of the club, and knew that while the child was receiving help from the Puttinu Cares foundation, the family needed more support to cope with treatment expenses.

“We asked Ryan if he would mind us setting up a campaign,” Mr Torpiano said. “It started in our supporters’ group – just a few hundred members – but before we knew it, it had spread everywhere: other clubs, the MFA, the Referees’ Association. The whole community has really come together.”

In the end, the football clubs of Qormi, Valletta, Hibernians, Ħamrun, Mosta, Gżira, Birkirkara, Żejtun, Tarxien, Nadur and Victoria were all involved in the campaign, alongside others.

Expressing his gratitude in a post on Facebook, Mr Debattista said: “Kane’s illness was a bolt from the blue and none of us could ever imagine how hard this battle would be, but everyone’s support and generosity has made us feel better than we ever have, and filled us with the courage and strength to keep fighting.”

An MFA spokesman said the association had been proud to get involved with the campaign. “It’s united the whole football family,” he said. “It was a true groundswell of support: all the clubs mobilised within just a few hours.”

The spokesman added that the association runs and supports several such initiatives throughout the year under its CSR initiative Football for Life. “This initiative perfectly captures the spirit of the campaign,” he said.