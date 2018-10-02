Advert
Monday, October 1, 2018, 22:07

€1 million spent on Egrant inquiry forensic servcies

More than €1 million was spent on forensic services as part of the Egrant inquiry, information tabled in Parliament shows.

A breakdown of costs on the €1.25 million inquiry led by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, tabled by justice minister Owen Bonnici in response to a question by Labour MP Clayton Bartolo, show that the bulk of the costs was spent on forensic services, while another €118,000 was spent on forensic accounting.

Nearly €30,000 was spent on translation alone, with around two-thirds of that being translations from Spanish.

Legal services amounted to €12,800 while data entry at the start of the inquiry cost another €2,800

