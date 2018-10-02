Some newspapers’ online links leading readers to the “Opt out Organ Donation” petition might have malfunctioned, but this has now been resolved.

As outlined in my letter to the Times of Malta (September 22), readers who sign this online petition would be signifying their support for the enactment of legislation, whereby everyone would, on passing on, automatically become a human organ donor, without actually being required to formally consent to it; while of course, respecting objectors’ absolute right to refuse to do so.

Those wishing to sign this online petition are kindly requested to visit this newspaper’s online portal, key in ‘Wasted Organs, Wasted Lives’ in its search field and click on the following link https://secure.avaaz.org/en/community_petitions/Minister_of_Health_Opt_out_system_of_organ_dontaion/?apPdunb appearing on the online copy of this or my previous letter, which will then automatically lead you to sign off the actual online petition.