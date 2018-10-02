A model of the tower. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

It seems to me that in Malta there is no Opposition party and it appears the Maltese population went into a prolonged hibernation.

I’m curious to know whether those 10 Planning Authority members who voted for the Pembroke tower reside near any towering building themselves. I’m sure that after the Pembroke tower’s approval more towering buildings will be allowed to be built because the authorities are fully conscious that the Maltese have completely lost their urge to fight for their rights.