Mosta upgrades

In my letter ‘Leaving Mosta’ (September 3), I suggested that bollards be placed to divide the short stretch of land near the monument dedicated to Qalbiena Mostin. This will ease traffic leaving Mosta through Independence Avenue and Eucharistic Congress Road where more often than not, it takes one quite a few minutes to drive through. If need be, the pavement on the left can be very easily narrowed to create more space.

I suggest that Infrastructure Malta, which is upgrading roads in Valletta Road, Mosta (near the Technopark) (Briefs, September 18) to study this possibility too, as traffic jams near the monument are a nightmare to drivers.