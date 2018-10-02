What happened on... October 1

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, October 1, 2008

Experts say Malta will weather financial storm

Financial analysts say Malta may have to strap itself in for a bumpy ride on the economic front but the financial system should be able to weather the prevailing international upheaval with relative ease.

The turmoil is expected to usher in a global economic recession, which will hit Europe and inevitably impact Malta negatively.

However, financial experts in Malta seem to concur that local banks and the financial system in general are in a position to withstand the current crisis.

The cautious confidence comes as global stock markets again spun into chaos yesterday following the decision by the US Congress to reject the $700 billion bailout package for Wall Street, the biggest since the Great Depression.

Lecturers to strike

Professors and lecturers at the University and Junior College will not turn up for lectures today after their trade unions ordered a one-day strike to nudge the University management into re­thinking the financial package for their collective agreement.

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, October 1, 1993

Drama companies may pull out of Manoel Theatre

Local drama companies may pull out of the Manoel Theatre after another dispute with its management. The new chairman of the theatre, John Lowell, told drama companies at a meeting on Wednesday that he will be taking ano­ther 10 theatre boxes from each performance by a company to sell for the Manoel’s funds.

He said the money will be used to make improvements to the theatre. But a spokesman for the drama companies said they may have to pull out of the theatre because the loss of these boxes would make it financially impossible for them to put on their shows. And at the meeting the companies walked out when Mr Lowell said he would only negotiate with them individually and not collectively. Already the theatre keeps seven boxes back for various dignitaries and the additional 10 would take the total number of seats lost to about 100 per performance.

Higher losses at Drydocks

In the 12 months ending December 1992, Malta Drydocks incurred a net loss of Lm2.5 million. This deficit is in sharp contrast to the loss of Lm0.5 million of 1991, such situation being aggravated by the fact that it resulted after a government subsidy of Lm5.2 million.

50 years ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, October 1, 1968

St Julian’s couple win £10,000 in national lottery

Sunday was a lucky day for Mr and Mrs Michael Mifsud of 44, Birkirkara Road, St Julian’s. They won £10,000, the second prize in the 77th Malta Government National Lottery. Michael’s ticket bore the nome-de-plume ‘Viva’. Mr Mifsud, 53, has been employed as a painter with the Ministry of Public Building and Works for the past 25 years. The Mifsuds have three children – Mary and Grace, now married, and a son, Joe.

Visit by US Marines

A US Marines battalion will be on an eight-day visit when ships of the Amphibious Squadron 2 of the Sixth Fleet enter Grand Harbour on October 16. The 1,500 marines from the 3rd Bn 2nd US Marine Corps will be on board the amphibious units Chilton, Mountrial, San Marcus, Fort Mandan, Traverse County and Yancey.

Birżebbuġa boy found dead

Dr Tabone MD of Żejtun yesterday informed the police that on examining David Spiteri, aged six of Birżebbuġa, who had been taken ill at his home, he found the boy to be dead.