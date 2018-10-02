Touch of classic vehicles

Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

Proud owners exhibited about 70 classic vehicles in a show at Ta’ Qali on Sunday, held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Maltese Classic Vehicles Federation.

The static display was followed by a drive to Marfa.

The federation had been formed after three clubs – the Historic Motorcycle Club Malta, the Old Motors Club and the Military Vehicles Collectors Club – got together.

They were eventually joined by the American Auto Club of Malta, the Military Vehicles Club of Gozo, the Valletta Grand Prix Foundation, the Classic BMW Malta and the Classic Ford Club Malta, making the federation the largest entity in the country catering for classic vehicle owners, with a membership running into hundreds.

The federation set out to lobby for its members’ somewhat specific needs, ranging from an exemption on seat belts for cars without anchorage points to more important aspects such as drastic reductions in the cost of road licences and the first registration of freshly-imported classic vehicles.

The exhibits at Ta’ Qali yesterday attracted the interest of several classic car enthusiasts.

Spokesman Steven Zerafa believes that one of the most important milestones over the past 20 years was the ability – in 2008 and, again, in 2011 – to re-register vehicles that had their papers or number plates lost over the course of many decades, not necessarily the fault of the individual rescuing a rusty find.

Through its membership of the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens, the organisation works to avoid problems with EU legislation such as classic-friendly roadworthiness tests, decommissioned weapons on classic military vehicles and concessions for classic vehicles in connection with the forthcoming restrictions on the entry of older vehicles into European cities.

A considerable number of classic vehicles, imported and restored locally, can be found on the island and a long list of rallies and events, apart from cameo roles in films and fashion shoots, are held.

The oldest motorcycle in Malta is a 1903 Minerva and the oldest car is a 1904 Siddeley, both in very good working condition.