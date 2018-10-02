Southbound lanes of Marsa-Ħamrun bypass closed tonight

The southbound lanes of the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass, from the Santa Venera tunnels and Mrieħel towards Marsa and Qormi will be closed on Monday between 7pm and 5am for completion of surfacing works.

The southbound Tal-Qroqq tunnel (beneath University of Malta roundabout) and the southbound Santa Venera tunnel, which connects the Kappara flyover to Triq Regjonali to the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass, will be closed from 7pm.

Infrastructure Malta has been widening and rebuilding parts of the road in a €5 million upgrade to ease traffic flow.

The topmost layer of asphalt was due to be applied on Tuesday but was brought forward due to a bad weather forecast.

Road users travelling towards the south of Malta from the Kappara flyover junction will be diverted to the University of Malta roundabout and on towards Msida and Marsa (Triq Dicembru 13). Commuters reaching Triq Regjonali from Triq Salvu Psaila in Birkirkara will be directed to Santa Venera and Hamrun whilst those coming from the Mrieħel Bypass towards the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass will be redirected to Qormi and Luqa.

Similar works to complete the northbound carriageway will be carried out later this month.