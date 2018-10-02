Advert
Monday, October 1, 2018, 15:28

Ryanair IT problems prompt misplaced fears of 'cancelled' flights

No change to schedules and problems resolved, airline says

No change to Ryanair's winter schedule. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A technical glitch on Ryanair’s website caused a number of upcoming flights to momentarily ‘vanish’ on Monday morning, sparking misplaced concerns on social media.

Passengers booked on upcoming Ryanair flights to Bergamo took to Facebook on Monday morning to complain that their flights had been “cancelled” without warning.

But they need not have worried: what they feared were cancellations were the result of an IT glitch.

A spokesperson for the low-cost airline told Times of Malta that Ryanair’s Malta winter 2018 would be operating as usual.

“Some flights were temporarily unavailable on our website earlier today due to a server issue, which has since been resolved,” they said.

