On the dot - October 1, 2018

Malta International Airport has constantly been receiving top accolades and praise. It is, therefore, a pity it lacks the equipment found in many airports where incoming passengers can clear passports themselves without having to wait in long queues as often happens here when flights from non-Schengen points arrive within minutes of each other. It seems EU funds had been secured and staff also trained. So, what is holding up the introduction of such a necessary measure?

Danger play

A play area in St Julian’s, underneath the Regional Road bridge, is in urgent need of attention. The middle part of the merry-go-round is damaged and a bouncy chicken has uncovered bolts. The area is not fit for use by anyone, let alone young, carefree children running about. A case where a stitch in time may save many sutures.

Hoping for the best

Work is being carried out at the Mrieħel industrial estate, with roads being resurfaced as part of a project aimed at improving the traffic situation in the area. At one point, the tarmac was even laid around an electricity pole that stands right in the middle of the road. Let’s hope the pole will not remain there for months on end before it is relocated… and the hole then duly filled and surfaced.

Out of control

The litter situation seems to be getting out of hand, with reports of people dumping garbage anywhere and everywhere being sent to this newspaper regularly. In a picnic area in Ħal Far, paper, plastic and unwanted items were strewn all over the place recently. At present, there are no skips in the area, making the situation worse. Have the authorities thrown in the towel?

