LifeCycle gets underway in scorching heat

This year's edition of the LifeCycle Challenge got underway on Monday under scorching heat in the United Arab Emirates.

The cyclists will be battling high temperatures and desert landscapes as they pedal from Abu Dhabi to Salalah, travelling nearly 2,000 kilometres. The challenge raises funds for renal patients and promotes organ transplants.

The cyclists started their challenge with a 200 km ride from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, setting off at 5am to avoid the heat as much as possible.

Al Ain is the largest inland city of the UAE, also known as the “Garden City of the Gulf”.

On Sunday, the LifeCyclists took part in a promotional event in one of the main supermarkets in Abu Dhabi. They cycled for 130-kilometres in 41-degree heat, including a few laps around the Yas Island Formula 1 track.

“The team’s morale is high. We have dedicated some time to promote our cause here in Abu Dhabi,” said Alan Curry. “We are all excited for our journey tomorrow. With every stroke of the pedal we shall remember that we are doing this for the people suffering from kidney failure that need our help.”

The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation supports renal patients and their families. It is being supported by Foster Clark.

