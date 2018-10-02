Announcements - October 1, 2018

CARUANA. On September 27, JEAN, née De Micoli, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 82. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Josef, director of N. Caruana & Sons Ltd, Valletta, her daughters Michelle and Carmel Sammut and Yvette and Dennis Mercieca, her grandchildren André, Laura and Erika, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, October 1, at 1.30pm, for Balluta parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MW8, Mater Dei Hospital.

PRIVITERA. On Thursday, September 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET of Sliema, passed away peacefully, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters, Annie Bonello, widow of Domenic, and Vanna and her husband Charles Mizzi of Australia, her numerous beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 2, at 7.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Gynae Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, for their excellent care and dedication.

SAMMUT. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOYCE (nèe Scicluna) of Sliema, widow of Joseph H. Sammut (former manager of Central Bank and chairman of Lohombus), aged 83, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Mario, Joseph and Paul and their respective wives Carmen, Tanya and Marceline, together with her grandchildren Raphael, Christopher and his wife Kirsty, Emily, Andrew, Alexandra and Russell as well as her sisters Helen, widow of George Gaffiero, and Marie-Therese and her husband Tony Scicluna, and other numerous relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 2, at 9.30am, for the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the first anniversary of the death of JOSEPHINE GRIMA-VOERHINGER, the 6pm Mass said at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Karm Galea Street, Sliema, shall be offered for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CURMI – ALEX. A special prayer is sought today the second anniversary of Alex’s passing away. Always remembered with great love and affection by his adoring mother Fofo and his sister Rosa, by George, Kristian, Rita-Anne and Jamie, Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe, Thomas and his new niece Alexandra.

Two years ago I wish I had known

That grief is not something you can fix.

It never goes away, it never ends

Sometimes it hurts more

Than the day before…

You simply learn to live with it.

Many grief-filled days have passed

Sometimes agonisingly slow

Sometimes surprisingly fast

But whatever I do, wherever I go

A hundred-times-a-day I think of you

I miss you so incredibly much my darling brother,

It’s not the same here, anymore,

If I had but one wish, I would ask for

A moment in time

To hug you, talk to you, hold on tight

And never let you go.

It’s forever a great big heartache but always a beautiful memory of someone whom we loved so dear. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE, née Camilleri. A beloved sister forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of MARY, widow of Professor Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, who died on October 1, 1956. Her sons, Giuseppe and Ugo and their families.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE on the 42nd anniversary of her passing away. Re-membered with love and gratitude by her children Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws and grandchildren.

VELLA – ANTHONY (Ninu). Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his death. Remembered always with love and gratitude by his son, daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, today his second anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. Treasured memories of RICHARD, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 35th anniversary of his passing to a better life.

Never forgotten, those gone before

Free from sorrow, free from pain

In God’s time we’ll meet again.

Anne, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and families.

VINCENTI KIND. In remembrance of RICHARD, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Management and Staff of Kind’s Auto Sales Ltd and Kind’s Valletta.

