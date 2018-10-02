Shipping movements - October 1, 2018

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Martine A from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki, the JSP Slidur from Port Tangier to Algiers (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the CMA CGM Amber from Drydock, the CMA CGM Racine from Koper to Port Said, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Clorinda from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Karina from Misurata, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CS Tina from Algiers, the Nicola from Djibouti, and the APL Norway (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Astrid Schulte from Felixstowe to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MSC Deila from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Wednesday.

The Maerk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.