Swing Nuages at The Gut

Swing Nuages are today playing at The Gut in Valletta.

The fun-loving gypsy swing and manouche jazz band currently features an eclectic five-piece group of musicians from different backgrounds, with Angela Vella Zarb on vocals, Karl Galea and Joshua Bray on guitars, Reggie Clews on violin, and Diccon Cooper on double bass.

They perform uptempo and retro music in the style of Django Reinhardt, who popularised the ‘hot’ jazz genre in the 1930s, as well as other standard tunes adapted to the swinging gypsy style.

The performance will be held tonight at The Gut in Strait Street, Valletta, at 8pm.