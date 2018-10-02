Like The Beatles in concert

Beatlemania is hitting Malta. It’s the magical 1960s again, when four young lads took the world by storm.

Back then, millions around the world followed the Beatles through radio shows and TV appearances. The band sold millions of records and albums around the globe at a time when the internet wasn’t even a dream. It wasn’t just about music – it was about creating an experience which merged legendary lyrics with great music and fun.

Till this very day, songs by the Fab Four are played over a million times a day through online platforms such as Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and YouTube.

Like the Beatles is one of the most exciting official Beatles tribute bands around. Dubbed to be the UK’s most authentic Beatles band, Like The Beatles have been described by Ed Petrie from the BBC as, “As close to the Fan Four as you can get.”

The tribute band has been entertaining audiences all over the UK and Europe for more than a decade and, through their costumes and use of authentic instruments, they recreate the same energy and atmosphere that the boys from Liverpool generated years ago.

Like the Beatles will be in concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta on December 8 and 9.

Tickets (€20, €25, €30) can be purchased by calling 2180 1403 (during office hours) or online at https://www.showshappening.com/mcc/Like-The-Beatles

The event is being organised by Y Events, part of Y Ltd.