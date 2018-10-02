Last Solar Cinema screening

After touring the Maltese islands in summer, Solar Cinema is showing its last screening tomorrow in Paola.

Entitled the ‘Best of our Fest’, the event will feature a selection of short films that have gone down well with the audience over the past months. Solar Cinema forms part of the Valletta 2018 programme. The concept has been travelling the world for 10 years, bringing unseen films to unusual places, all powered only by solar energy.

The screening is taking place tomorrow from 8pm onwards at Paola local council in Ġnien Pawlu Boffa, Church Street, Paola. For more information, visit the Solar Cinema Facebook page.