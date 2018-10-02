Advert
Monday, October 1, 2018, 14:32

Last Solar Cinema screening

After touring the Maltese islands in summer, Solar Cinema is showing its last screening tomorrow in Paola.

Entitled the ‘Best of our Fest’, the event will feature a selection of short films that have gone down well with the audience over the past months. Solar Cinema forms part of the Valletta 2018 programme. The concept has been travelling the world for 10 years, bringing unseen films to unusual places, all powered only by solar energy.

The screening is taking place tomorrow from 8pm onwards at Paola local council in Ġnien Pawlu Boffa, Church Street, Paola. For more information, visit the Solar Cinema Facebook page.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. It’s cool to be at the Manoel… and warm in winter

  2. Notte Bianca 2018 – best one ever

  3. Great fantasy fun for all the family

  4. Artist, poet join forces

  5. Christopher Marlowe's timeless classic set in Malta

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed