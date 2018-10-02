Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa

Duo Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa will open the season of lunchtime concerts with a flute and piano performance at St Augustine Monastery tomorrow.

The flute and piano duo will perform the 19th-century English prolific composer John William Harmston’s Cantabile and Allegretto and Polish composer Frédéric Chopin’s Theme and Variations on Rossini’s Cenerentola.

The repertoire ensues with one of Malta’s best composers, Carmelo Pace and his Morceau Lyrique, which is a piano solo. The programme then takes a playful turn with Debussy’s Golliwog’s Cakewalk which was arranged for flute and piano by Zammit. The programme concludes with two dances: Moszkowski’s Spanish Dance and Granados’s Rondalla Aragonese.

The concert season which stretches out until June, envisages the participation of diverse local and foreign professional musicians and artists.

The recital is taking place tomorrow at noon at the Augustinian Monastery, Valletta. Proceeds will go to the restoration project of the monastery. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com.