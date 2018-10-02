Celebrating 10 years of concerts

Cliff Zammit Stevens will mark the 10-year anniversary of his musical career with his largest-ever concert on Wednesday.

The stage is set for Cliff Zammit Steven’s concert on Wednesday, with performances from the tenor himself, as well as Ira Losco and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

Cliff Zammit Stevens is one of the undisputed darlings of the Maltese classical music scene and an increasingly sought-after performer on the international opera circuit.

Every year for the last 10 years, he has kept his annual appointment with local fans and music lovers, who flock to his concerts for an under-the-stars evening of beautiful music, stunning settings and Zammit Stevens’s very own brand of entertainment.

“I think my concerts have evolved slowly but surely over the years,” the tenor smiles, when asked to think back over past editions. “Back when I held my first one in the St James Music Room in 2008, I could never have imagined that, 10 years on, I would be performing at the Mediterrean Conference Centre with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Ira Losco. It is wonderful to think how things have developed.”

Looking back, Zammit Stevens says that every single concert has been special and unique in its own way – although last year’s was particularly close to his heart thanks to the magical energy and audience presence.

A celebration of fantastic music and top talent

“And, of course, my mother was there,” Zammit Stevens says. “Sadly, she has since passed away.”

To honour her, Zammit Stevens recently launched The Marcy Foundation. It is an organisation dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence, mental health, child abuse, drug abuse and HIV.

“Launching the foundation has been such an overwhelming and intense journey so far,” he says. “I never expected it to leave such a mark and to touch so many people.

“It just proves to me how important and sensitive all the pillars of the foundation are, and how much work we still have to do to spread the message and stop the stigma related to all these important topics. Unfortunately, due to recent femicide tragedies in Malta, the latest news shows that there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to gender-based domestic violence acts. We plan to work hard alongside other dedicated organisations to improve the protection measures and systems on the island.”

Photo: Kris Micallef

This year, Zammit Stevens will use his concert as an opportunity to raise funds for the foundation. It promises to be his largest and most prestigious to date, with performances by Losco and the MPO, under the baton of Philip Walsh.

“The programme will be a mix of personal highlights that I have performed throughout my career, as well as lots of new repertoire that I love performing but don’t get the opportunity to sing very often,” he says. “I am particularly looking forward to performing Xemx live for the first time with Ira after its very successful release. There will also be a very emotional tribute to my mum, which I hope I will manage to perform and do justice.”

With that in mind, Zammit Stevens is in no doubt that Wednesday’s diverse programme will go down well with the audience as there is something for everyone.

“Ira and I have been working very hard to create a fantastic concert for all those present. I have no doubt it will be an evening filled with poignancy but it will also be a celebration of fantastic music and top talent.”

The Cliff Zammit Stevens 10th Anniversary Concert will take place on Wednesday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. Tickets are available at www.showshappening.com.