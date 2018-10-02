A life-saving journey

A migrant disembarking from the MOAS vessel Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy, earlier this year. Photo: Antonio Parrinello/Reuters

MOAS, the NGO dedicated to assisting refugees and migrants, is presenting its documentary Fishers of Men at St James Cavalier.

The film follows the Catrambone family as they embark on the MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) journey and gives an inside view into the work of the NGO.

The documentary uses footage from media outlets and embedded video journalists to map the history of the charity and give a raw, unfiltered view of what maritime search and rescue operations really look like.

Filmed over several years, the footage shows MOAS responding to the developing crisis in the central Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea. It also outlines the various aspects of the rescues as told by the search and rescue crews, tells the stories of those they rescue and gives an insight into the challenges faced by the Catrambones as they fight to keep the charity alive.

The screening is taking place at the St James Cavalier cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but donations are welcome.