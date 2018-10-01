The game is on: reduce, reuse, recycle

Just how good is your knowledge on waste management? Are you a waste expert or rubbish at rubbish? While we are much more aware nowadays about the importance of sustainable waste management, waste prevention and the reduce, reuse, and recycle concept, it is essential to continue raising awareness further, while reminding each and every one of us about not only the importance of good waste management practices, but also about the need to shift towards a more circular resource approach. Each and every one of us generates waste and therefore each and every one of us should be responsible in ensuring proper waste management; be it individual, family or community.

Good waste management practices have a direct and huge impact on our environment. In a bid to find out more about the public’s knowledge and perception on the waste situation in Malta, the Don’t Waste Waste campaign under the Ministry for Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change has launched an online game. The aim behind this game is to engage the public in understanding more about good waste management practices and the initiatives which are ongoing in Malta and Gozo. At the same time, everyone can test their own knowledge on this important environmental challenge in a fun manner.

The game is relatively easy, fun to play and engaging. It will challenge you to separate your waste correctly and test your knowledge on sustainable waste management practices, how and where to separate and what is true about waste issues and what is not.

With every correctly completed game, you’ll earn points, and completing these challenges awards you achievements which you can see on a public leaderboard and compare yourself to other players. The game can be played on PC, tablet and smartphone and is a fun way to challenge your friends and family.

Continue to do your bit for waste and play this game from the website www.dontwastewaste.gov.mt where you’ll also find tips and ideas on how to reduce the waste going to landfill, upcycling, recycling and saving what can be reused from going to waste.