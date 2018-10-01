Sigma updates - September 30, 2018

SiGMA tours MFCC on October 2

Pencil the date into your calendars. As a preview to SiGMA’s main expo, the team is coordinating a tour of the selected venue – the distinguished MFCC. The tour equips all exhibitors with the chance to instigate their preparations in style.

SiGMA 2018 is just around the corner and another memorable instalment of the exhibition is on the agenda. Some of the most innovative and inherent brands in iGaming will take the floor plan by storm. Guests will be pampered with an extensive selection of deluxe delicacies to seamlessly complement the main expo.

With SiGMA 2018 emerging quickly on the cards, the team has countless tricks up their sleeves. Behind the scenes, the team is busy prepping and priming to lock down a successful execution of the show – with the expo taking front and centre.

The tour will take place on October 2 at 5pm at the MFCC, and will allow forthcoming exhibitors to get a feel for the space and network with their stand consultants.

For any additional information e-mail info@sigma.com.mt.

GiG snaps up award

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has been awarded the esteemed ISO 27001:2013 certification after months of progressively enhancing its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This covers development, infrastructure, network configuration and associated product operations for Gaming services hosted on the GiG Core platform.

Notably, this accreditation sees GiG offer its clients and players the highest specification of information security at hand. Moreover, the certification of GiG’s Information Security Management System offers a concrete basis to clients seeking a vigorous and agile security structure to protect their clients’ and players’ data.

GiG has been taking over headlines lately with its latest innovations. The pioneering firm is no stranger to securing instrumental partnerships. Last week, GiG teamed with payment provider Trustly to merge its groundbreaking Pay N Play system.

In order to achieve this award, GiG had to be authenticated by an autonomous audit firm, which is accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS), the only national accreditation body recognised by the British government. Throughout this thorough process, GiG demonstrated its systematic approach to protecting company and customer data.

ISO 27001 is one of the few standards which uses a top-down, risk-based approach to assessment and identifies the exact requirements and specifications for the most comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Gaming Innovation Group’s CEO, Robin Reed commented: “Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our commitment towards security, and further enforces GiG is a trusted partner for suppliers and operators partnering with GiG.

“Well done to all the people at GiG that work tirelessly to ensure that we can receive and maintain this level of certification,” he said.

Gaming Innovation Group’s CCO, Ben Clemes added: “It demonstrates our commitment to the continuous improvement of processes governing our GiG Core platform and safeguarding our clients and players data.”

Microgaming reveals Wicked Tales: Dark Red

Microgaming’s Wicked Tales: Dark Red is a five reel, 25 payline slot with a backdrop of the vast forests of Ravenmire. Players will sure to be kept entertained through the slot.

The game features Triple Edge’s signature Wandering Reels, a group of three reels that spin together which ultimately leads to great prizes. Moreover, the slot does well to seamlessly tie the features with the plot, both equally complementing each other.

First Look Games links developers and online casino affiliates

First Look Games launched last month, providing a direct link between game developers and iGaming affiliates for the very first time.

First Look Games, developed by TAG Media, offers publishers from around the world game information, game assets and content on the latest slots titles before anyone else, plus equivalent content on existing game studio catalogues. First Look Games launched last month, providing a direct link between game developers and iGaming affiliates for the very first time.

For game developers, it allows them to connect directly with the publishers that promote their content to players, increasing the volume, quality and compliance of their game marketing.

First Look Games is powered by a bespoke CMS platform that lets developers easily upload game information and assets in bulk or individually. The platform is equally straightforward for publishers to access and download the material.

The Game Library function puts developers in control of the information and content used to promote their existing game titles to publishers – vital when it comes to ensuring wide-spread, accurate, compliant, up-to-date marketing with a studio’s largest B2B audience.

First Look Premium is a unique product that supports the launch of a new slot title. It allows game developers to upload game information and assets two weeks prior to a game’s launch, which can be accessed by a select number of qualifying affiliates.

These publishers can create content for their websites and other marketing channels, which remain hidden until the game officially lands in operator portfolios. This not only provides publishers with a first mover advantage over their competitors, but also offers great SEO benefits as well.

First Look Games also offers a Compliance Scanning service, powered by Rightlander.

This allows game developers to monitor the activity of First Look Games publishers to ensure reviewed content is compliant in the UK. It also notifies them of sites advertising their content that they are unaware of.

Additional services include content creation and translation for iGaming affiliates, and player focus groups, press releases and translation services for developers.

Tom Galanis, founder of First Look Games, said: “The platform we have developed connects game developers and affiliates, delivering tremendous upsides to both parties.

“Developers can rest assured that publishers receive accurate, compliant information for new and existing games, while publishers can access this information freely and, in the case of game titles launched through First Look Premium, before their competition.

“From a growth standpoint, we feel we are ideally positioned as a business to engage with a vast network of iGaming publishers, thereby ensuring First Look Games becomes the ultimate marketing vehicle for game releases.”