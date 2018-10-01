Today's front pages - September 30, 2018

Good morning, the following are the stories making the headlines in some of Malta's newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that logs of a midnight telephone chat between MaltaToday co-owner Saviour Balzan and the Prime Minister’s top aide Keith Schembri will remain online, a data tribunal has decided. It also reports that NGOs and local councils have agreed to try and file an appeal against the controversial

approval of the db Group’s 37-storey St George’s Bay tower, but they need funds to do it.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that only 3% of the Maltese are registered organ donors. It also says Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has promised to work until the last pupil is given school transport.

MaltaToday reports that a Malta-based company being investigated as part of a Venezuela money-laundering scheme cleared millions for clients to bypass banks.

Il-Mument delves into goings-on at the Planning Authority in relation to the db project. It also reports that Malta is last in the use of EU funds for strategic investments.

It-Torċa says the use of tablet computers in secondary schools is under evaluation. It also says the PN will continue to keep secret those who give it loans in the ċedoli scheme.

KullĦadd focuses on a major innovators' conference due to be held in Malta in the coming days. It however reserves the top part of its front page to the new schedule by One TV and the station's 25th anniversary. It also reports that a man was sentenced to prison for failing to keep up with maintenance payments, but he argued that he had no funds.

Illum says the door is 'ajar' for the President to be granted a second term. To date it was always argued that the constitution does not mention a second term. However some argue that the constitution does not directly say anything excluding a second term.