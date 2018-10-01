PM 'no longer cares about the future' - Delia

Adrian Delia (File photo)

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat “clearly does not care” about the future, Opposition leader Adrian Delia argued on Sunday morning.

Speaking during a question and answer session on NetFM, Dr Delia said that while the government had no proper plan for the school transport scheme, Dr Muscat did have one and this involved him leaving the helm of the Labour Party.

“He is not even bothering with spending money to tell us that everything is right, as he has always done in the past,” Dr Delia charged.

He said that while the Opposition agreed with the free transport scheme, better planning was evidently needed. Even if there were only ten children who did not have a seat on a mini-bus, this was not acceptable.

“There are parents who used to pay for the service and are still willing to pay but they cannot secure a seat for their children and yet it seems there isn’t even interest to explain the situation,” Dr Delia went on.

On the revelation by the Attorney General earlier this week that Justice Minister Owen Bonnici was handed a copy of the Egrant inquiry report, Dr Delia said that this was not only a breach of the ministers’ code of ethics, since minister cannot continue with their private work once appointed to Cabinet, but it also put to question the very basic rules of democracy.

“Joseph Muscat has private lawyers, the AG and now we are to believe that the Justice Minister is also giving him legal advice. Why does he need so many lawyers?

“The revelation embodies everything that goes against the rule of law, breach of ethics and good governance and yet the AG says these things as though they are frivolous,” the PN leader went on.

On the use of a private jet by the Planning Authority to ferry a board member to the controversial meeting that saw db Group’s mega-development being approved, Dr Delia said that despite calls for action, the government had yet to take any.

While noting that the Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg had reacted, Dr Delia said that despite the pair knowing that it was the authority’s executive chairman who made the final call to fork out thousands of euros for the plane, neither of them had taken any action.

“An investigation is not only needed on that case but on the spending of the Authority.

“Will the chairman now be going to the government before taking any decision? What is Dr Borg going to do? He knows who took the decision so now he can take action,” Dr Delia pointed out.