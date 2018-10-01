Advert
Sunday, September 30, 2018, 07:34

Diver dies soon after surfacing

The woman was diving off Xatt l-Aħmar

File photo.

A British diver has died at Gozo hospital after losing consciousness soon after surfacing.

The police said on Sunday the woman, 43 had been diving with a group off Xatt l-Aħmar near Għajnsielem in Gozo on Saturday afternoon.

She surfaced and lost consciousness on the boat.

The woman was given first aid and rushed to Gozo hospital, where she passed away.

A magisterial inquiry is under way. 

Xatt l-Aħmar is a popular dive site, featuring three deep water wrecks, the MV Cominoland, MV Karwela and MV Xlendi as well as a wall reef with caves.

