Corinthia veterans get together

Seen here are, from left, Saviour Micallef, Alfred Micallef, Alfred Portelli, Raymond Bonello, Liz Bartolo, Emanuel Massa, Anthony Busuttil, Marisa Xuereb, Anthony Grech, Antonia Camilleri, Edwin Caurana, Manuel Briffa, Lewis Parnis and Walter Casolani.

Twelve Corinthia Veterans – so called because they joined Corinthia when it first launched in the 1960s – met up in September to enjoy an evening of cocktails and canapés in the new Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa Executive Lounge.

The veterans had recently contributed stories, memorabilia and photographs from across their careers for a video presentation created to mark the 50th anniversary since the opening of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa. The video was shown at the Corinthia Senior Team Conference held at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon for 80 top executives within the group.

The get-together of the veterans was intended as a thank you for their contribution in making this video a huge success, and enabled them to watch the finished results. Most of the ex-employees, who worked for Corinthia between 35 and 45 years ago, are now retired.