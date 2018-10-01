Corinthia veterans get together
Twelve Corinthia Veterans – so called because they joined Corinthia when it first launched in the 1960s – met up in September to enjoy an evening of cocktails and canapés in the new Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa Executive Lounge.
The veterans had recently contributed stories, memorabilia and photographs from across their careers for a video presentation created to mark the 50th anniversary since the opening of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa. The video was shown at the Corinthia Senior Team Conference held at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon for 80 top executives within the group.
The get-together of the veterans was intended as a thank you for their contribution in making this video a huge success, and enabled them to watch the finished results. Most of the ex-employees, who worked for Corinthia between 35 and 45 years ago, are now retired.