Malta’s own Cincinnatus

Godfrey Farrugia. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

In Roman history, the famous Cincinnatus (c. 519 – c. 430 BC) was a statesman who retired to a quiet life on his farm. When the Republic fell into a crisis, he was asked to put down the plough and lead Rome in its hour of need. Cincinnatus saved Rome, and then relinquished all power to return to his farm, where he lived in peace. He did not hold power a day longer than was needed. When Rome again fell into trouble, Cincinnatus was once again asked to lead Rome, and for a second time, he did so before retiring once more.

While, of course, such comparisons must be taken with historical context, I see Godfrey Farrugia as Malta’s very own Cincinnatus. Like Cincinnatus, Dr Farrugia was a powerful politician who walked away from power and chose a humbler life with a clear conscience. Like Cincinnatus, Dr Farrugia derives great pleasure from nature and the environment, and creating beautiful surroundings for himself and those around him. Last year, he opened his doors so the residents of Żebbuġ could partake of his harvest of oranges. Dr Farrugia is a man motivated by duty and a love for his country, with an aversion for power.

It is for this reason that I seconded his nomination for the leadership of the Democratic Party. Like Cincinnatus, he has already proven that he does not care for power for its own sake. Again, like Cincinnatus, he is being called to lead to give his country a positive direction once again.

There are other parallels to be drawn between the early Roman Republic and the birth of the Maltese Republic. Early Rome was ruled by aristocratic families with near unrestrained power, and the common people fought them to have some sort of Constitution. In this climate of an intense struggle for power, Cincinnatus resisted its allure. Malta faces similar challenges as it matures.

Dr Farrugia has seen first-hand how absolute power corrupts absolutely, and while he has demonstrated that he is able to wield it responsibly, he ultimately rejects it. That is the sort of Prime Minister Malta needs. One who will reform its institutions, bring in principles of good governance, and promote true democracy in Malta.