Imported workers need instruction

It is not enough to boast of a construction boom if construction is causing a nuisance to one and all.

A lot of construction work is to­day carried out by foreign workers. And we want to import more. I would like to ask what the Building Regulation Office (BRO) is doing to teach these workers how they can work without causing continuous noise and headaches to residents, seven days a week at all hours?

How many of these imported workers know that there exists legislation that does not permit construction work to be carried out on Sundays and public holidays and to allow people to rest by not making noise between 2pm and 4pm?

This is an area the BRO should work on. Apart from making random visits, a ‘rapid reaction team’ that is on site within minutes of a complaint – not the next day – should be set up. They can start in my locality and observe what goes on there.