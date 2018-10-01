Refurbished Victoria playing field inaugurated

The Victoria Playing Field, which underwent a major overhaul with a capital injection of over €600,000, was officially opened by Victoria mayor Samuel Azzopardi. To mark the occasion, the council organised a weekend of activities for children, including storytelling, crafts, bouncing castles, face painting and glitter tattoos and games organised by the Victoria Boy Scouts. The Piccole Stelle choir, Centre Stage Dance Academy and the Aurora Youth choir also took part. Fr Guardian Joe Xerri, OFM Conv, blessed the playing field, while the Cordia String Quartet entertained guests, including Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri.

The playing field, the largest one in Gozo, was first opened in the 1960s. The plans for the new project were designed by architect Edward Scerri.