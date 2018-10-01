Gaulitanus choir in London performances

The Gaulitanus choir gave a number of performances in London, following an invitation by the Malta High Commission and the Malta Day UK Organising Committee. The choir played a central role in the Malta Day celebrations held on September 8.

The choir’s first performance was at a Maltese Fair at Westminster Cathedral Hall. They performed Carmelo Pace’s a cappella works, including Lapsi, Btajjel and L-Imnarja. They then joined St Sebastian Brass Band, conducted by Peter Cole, in Dion Buhagiar’s arrangements of three Maltese songs. The choir, under the direction of Colin Attard, also animated Mass commemorating the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Westminster Cathedral. The concelebrated Mass was led by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, together with a number of Maltese priests, including Fr Victor Camilleri. In the evening, the choir attended a gala dinner at Churchill Hotel.

On September 9, the choir animated a family Mass at Our Lady of Victories Church in Kensington (pictured). After Mass, the choir gave a short recital.

Sopranos Annabelle Zammit and Stephanie Portelli and mezzo-soprano Marthese Borg were also in attendance.