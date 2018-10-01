For your diary - September 30, 2018

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale at the private road between Gozo Colleges off Fortunato Mizzi Street, today from 7am to 1pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at Xewkija District Health Centre today from 8am to 1pm.

• The feast of Our Lady of Good Health will be celebrated in Qala today. There will be a concelebrated Mass by Mgr Lawrenz Sciberras at 5pm, followed by a pilgrimage with the miraculous painting of Our Lady.

• An exhibition of pen-and-ink drawings and etchings by Graham Gurr, inspired by his travels to the Orient, is being held at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria. It is open from 9am to 5pm daily. Entrance is free.

• Avengers Infinity War Part 1 (12A) will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• Augustine, the Son of her Tears will be premiered in Malta and Gozo. Presented by Aid to the Church in Need Malta, in collaboration with the Augustinian Institute, the film will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria, on Thursday, at 7pm.

• Philosophy Sharing Gozo’s next public talk will take place at the Circolo Gozitano, 6, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Victoria, on Friday at 7.30pm. Lyubov Bugaeva will talk about ‘Philosophy and Cinema: Interactivity, Enactivity and Virtual Reality’. The talk will be delivered in English. Entrance is free; no reservation is required.

• The Oasi Foundation is organising its 5th edition of the Oasi Cup Run at Republic Street, Victoria, next Sunday. The theme of the run is ‘Say NO to addiction, YES to a healthy lifestyle’.

