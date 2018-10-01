Advert
Sunday, September 30, 2018, 00:01

Fontana Sports Fest

The Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana, in collaboration with the Fontana parish and the Gozo Ministry, organised the Fontana Sports Fest with the theme ‘Let’s Embrace Mental Health’. Activities, held at the church parvis, included talks, games, songs, dancing and a wine festival. President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who was invited for the event, said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana for this initiative. We must continue to work together to eliminate the stigma of mental illness and I encourage those who are affected to seek help early.” Present for the event was Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana. Seen here are the ‘Me and My Teddy’ kids.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Refurbished Victoria playing field inaugurated

  2. Gaulitanus choir in London performances

  3. Fontana Sports Fest

  4. For your diary - September 30, 2018

  5. Stop-bullying message

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed