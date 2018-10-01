Fontana Sports Fest
The Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana, in collaboration with the Fontana parish and the Gozo Ministry, organised the Fontana Sports Fest with the theme ‘Let’s Embrace Mental Health’. Activities, held at the church parvis, included talks, games, songs, dancing and a wine festival. President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who was invited for the event, said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana for this initiative. We must continue to work together to eliminate the stigma of mental illness and I encourage those who are affected to seek help early.” Present for the event was Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana. Seen here are the ‘Me and My Teddy’ kids.