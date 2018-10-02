Watch: Milan brush aside Sassuolo

Suso (right) scores Milan's second goal against Sassuolo.

Milan were back to winning ways when they powered past Sassuolo 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Gennaro Gattuso last night.

The Rossoneri came into the match on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw at Empoli that left coach Gattuso facing questions about his future in midweek.

But Milan responded in some style with a strong attacking performance that earned them a valuable win at a Sassuolo side who had claimed the scalp of Inter on the opening day of the season.

Frankie Kessie put Milan ahead six minutes before the break before Suso doubled their lead with a fine strike on 50 minutes.

Samu Castillejo netted his first goal with Milan in some style with a thumping drive on the hour to make it 3-0.

Sassuolo pulled a goal back through Filip Djuric eight minutes later.

But it was Milan who had the final say through Suso as Milan moved up to tenth in the standings.

WATCH: Castillejo scores his first for Milan, and what a goal it is! #SassuoloMilan 0-3. pic.twitter.com/ci79RVnINP — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) September 30, 2018

Fiorentina beat Atalanta 2-0 having opened the scoring with a disputed penalty that sparked an angry clash between coaches Stefano Pioli and Gian Piero Gasperini at the final whistle.

Fiorentina, who climbed to fourth on 13 points, took the lead from the softest of penalties for an alleged foul on Federico Chiesa in the 63rd minute.

Chiesa burst into the Atalanta area, slowed down and dribbled across the path of defender Rafael Toloi who did everything possible to avoid any contact, yet the Fiorentina player still went flying.

Surprisingly, the referee awarded a penalty without consulting the VAR system and Jordan Veretout converted. Cristiano Biraghi scored the second in the last minute.

As the final whistle went, a livid Gasperini began ranting angrily at his Fiorentina rival Pioli and there appeared to be a push between the pair before they were separated.

“Chiesa is a player who has improved enormously. Obviously, he may fall over if there is a physical contact but he doesn’t go to ground at the slightest touch,” said Pioli.

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek continued his remarkable start to his Serie A career by notching a brace in a 2-1 win at lowly Frosinone, who at least had the consolation of scoring their first goal of the season.

Piatek volleyed home in the 33rd minute and the Pole turned in a Christian Kouame cross from close range three minutes later, his eighth goal in six appearances since joining from Cracovia for a modest four million euros ($4.64 million) in July.

Frosinone, who have one point, finally scored when Camillo Ciano converted a penalty three minutes before halftime after Nicolas Spolli fouled Stipe Perica.

Torino won 1-0 at Chievo after forward Simone Zaza came off the bench to grab a late winner, leaving the Flying Donkeys rooted to the bottom of the table with minus one point after having three deducted for accounting irregularities.