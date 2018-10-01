Sliema overcome Tarxien's challenge

Sliema striker Jefferson (left) charges forward against Tarxien. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

SLIEMA WANDERERS 3

Jefferson 32

Sansone 78

Marzouk 80

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Wemmer 63

Sliema Wanderers registered their second straight win, their fourth of the season, after defeating Tarxien Rainbows 3-1 at the National Stadium, on Sunday.

The Blues have now joined Balzan at 12 points while Tarxien, who have lost three games in five outings, remain on six points.

John Buttigieg’s side managed to find the net past the half-hour mark, from the penalty spot, their second of the game after Frank Temile had missed his earlier in the game.

Kurt Shaw received the ball in the middle of the field and with a great vision and sense of positioning, unlocked Jefferson with a clever through ball. The Brazilian drove towards goal and just as he was going round Cassar, the latter tripped him as an inevitable penalty was awarded.

From the spot, Jefferson scored his second goal of the season to put his side ahead.

Although Jose Borg’s side were a man down after Paolucci’s red card, they still managed to level terms through Jens Wemmer.

Nonetheless, the Blues managed to claim the spoils with two goals in the final quarter of the game.

First, left-back Nii Ashong sent a low cross into the box and darting into the penalty area came Michele Sansone who hammered the ball into the base of the net, for his third senior goal with the Blues.

Next, it was Younes Marzouk, who opened his Sliema account, after receiving from Jefferson and with just the goalkeeper in front of him, he slotted the ball into the far post.