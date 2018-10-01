Gżira on top after defeating Birkirkara

Birkirkara's Carlos Chavaria is challenged by Gzira's Fernando Barbosa. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

BIRKIRKARA 1

Mifsud 28

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Garba 59

Samb 80 pen.



Gżira United are the new leaders of the BOV Premier League after coming from behind to defeat Birkirkara 2-1 at the National Stadium, on Sunday.

Minutes before the half-hour mark, Paul Zammit’s clan forged ahead through veteran striker Michael Mifsud. The Malta skipper, still not 100 per cent fit, was sent goalwards by Mislav Andjelkovic and from a tight angle, the former Valletta forward chalked up his 45th goal in 123 appearances in the top-flight.

At the start of the second half, Darren Abdilla shifted his team to a 4-3-1-2 shape, inserting Edison Zarate in the middle while allowing Andrew Cohen to move behind the forwards.

The tactical change was rewarded as Gżira drew level through a Haruna Garba’s header after some piece of quality on the right-hand side by Juan Corbolan. The latter made a solid case for a potential first senior national team cap with another commanding showing after being called up fro the previous UEFA Nations League appointments.

Gżira continued to push for a second and they made their pressure count ten minutes from time when referee Fyodor Zammit awarded a penalty to them after he deemed there was contact between Paul Fenech and Nikolai Muscat in the box.

Amadou Samb converted from the spot to net his fifth goal in five outings and propel Gżira United atop the BOV Premier League standings.

Samb’s impressive display was marred by his sending off after a simulation inside the penalty area, late in the game, hence he will miss Gżira’s tie against Qormi.

Haruna Garba was named BOV Player of the match by the local journalists.