AX Events – feed your dreams

The AX Events team (from left) James Galea, Mark Zammit, Joseph Xuereb, Claire Zammit Xuereb, Kevin Callus, Camille Brincat, Gabriella Farrugia and Neil Cauchi.

AX Events is the latest addition to the AX Group, where the focus will be on high-end catering and event services.

For those familiar with the group through its core divisions, AX Construction, AX Hotels and AX Care, will know that it has always strived to deliver excellence in all fields.

Claire Zammit Xuereb, AX Group Hospitality director, and Kevin Callus, general manager at AX Sliema Hotels, have long dreamt to launch this AX Events brand. Their motto and inspiration behind this latest project is “to do it with passion or don’t do it at all”.

“With AX Events we are now putting decades of hospitality experience into practice,” Ms Zammit Xuereb said. “Food and drink have always been our forte and with this venture we aim to share our experience and knowledge not only within our AX venues but also in any venue of the clients’ choice,” she added.

“Today AX Events can host any function at a number of AX venues. One can choose from any of our venues at our boutique hotels in Valletta, those at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar, five-star venues at the Palace or four-star Victoria Hotel in Sliema or our facilities at our Qawra resorts. However if you come to us with a chosen venue or need advice on an outside catering location together with the need of an outside caterer – we can gladly do that too,” Mr Callus said.

“For us it’s all about tailor-made solutions that would suit one’s wishes,” Ms Zammit Xuereb said.