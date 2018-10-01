Chanel’s Cleansing Collection: Five textures, five sensations for one cleansing ritual

Cleansing is a beneficial step, an indispensable daily discipline that leaves no room for compromise when it comes to healthy and radiant skin. In 2018, Chanel renewed its cleansing collection. Dedicated to all women, it is adapted to all skin types, all makeup and all desires. By offering incomparable sensations, focused on freshness comfort, this collection transforms cleansing into a moment of soothing pleasure.

Cleansers by Chanel free the skin from makeup, impurities and pollutants, while preserving its essential functions: the skin barrier and pH are maintained. Skin breathes freely and regains its balance. Soft, supple and comfortable, it is more beautiful, more radiant and stronger.

Cleansing is also a game in which every combination is a winning one. Whether the products are used alone or combined, simply follow the steps and choose the texture(s) best suited to your skin, needs and desires, from among the many sensorial experiences and uses.

Formulated with extremely fine natural-origin oils, L’Huile anti-pollution cleansing oil offers perfect makeup removal without creating an oily film on the skin. On contact with water, its silky texture transforms into a milky. This delicate and voluptuous cleansing step leaves skin supple, radiant and makeup-free.

With its enveloping texture, Le Lait anti-pollution cleansing milk ensures cleansing as gentle as it is effective. Delicately massaged onto the face, it envelops skin in a creamy texture for a moment of comfort. This gentle and generous cleansing step leaves skin soft, satiny and makeup-free.

With its transforming texture, Le Lait Fraicheur d’Eau anti-pollution cleansing milk-to-water offers addictive sensoriality and perfect make-up removal. Its milky formula transforms into a ﬂuid as fresh as water, for a real sensory surprise. This refreshing and remarkable cleansing step leaves skin pure, glowing and makeup-free.

La Mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream-to-foam ensures extremely gentle and deep cleansing, leaving the skin impurity-free. On contact with water, the rich cream texture transforms into a generous foam. Deeply cleansed and purified, skin is soft and comfortable. The complexion glows with freshness.

Le Tonique anti-pollution invigorating toner completes the cleansing ritual, while refreshing and comforting the skin. In the morning, this alcohol-free invigorating water awakens the skin. In the evening, it removes the last traces of makeup for a sensation of skin that breathes freely. Skin is soothed, fresh and toned, prepared to receive the benefits of subsequent skincare products.

Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.

(Content provided by Chanel)