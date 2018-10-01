Advert
Sunday, September 30, 2018, 00:00

University to educate more Kuwaiti doctors, dentists

Twelve Kuwaiti students will be joining the University of Malta’s Doctor of Medicine and Surgery and Bachelor of Dental Surgery courses next month, supported by scholarships provided by Kuwait’s Ministry of Higher Education.

The University already hosts a further 90 Kuwaiti scholarship students in various years of study. Since 2009, a total of 80 Kuwaiti students have successfully concluded their studies at the University, including 10 who will be graduating in December.

Dr Adel Almane, cultural counsellor at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Paris, recently visited Malta and signed a renewal of the Kuwaiti ministry’s memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the University. Photo shows Dr Almane and rector Prof. Alfred Vella (third and fourth from left) at the signing ceremony, flanked by officials from the embassy and the University.

