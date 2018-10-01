Study tour in Germany
A group of University of Malta undergraduate engineering students and postgraduate students following the MSc. in Integrated Product Development recently took part in an industrial study tour to Munich and Donauwörth in Germany. The students observed the manufacturing of BMW cars and MAN trucks, and the manufacturing and maintenance of helicopters and Airbus door panels. They also visited the Deutches Museum, the world’s largest museum of science and technology. The tour was organised by the University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering and was led by Dr Philip Farrugia and Dr Joseph Zammit with support from Dr Arif Rochman.