Advert
Sunday, September 30, 2018, 00:01

Study tour in Germany

A group of University of Malta undergraduate engineering students and postgraduate students following the MSc. in Integrated Product Development recently took part in an industrial study tour to Munich and Donauwörth in Germany. The students observed the manufacturing of BMW cars and MAN trucks, and the manufacturing and maintenance of helicopters and Airbus door panels. They also visited the Deutches Museum, the world’s largest museum of science and technology. The tour was organised by the University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering and was led by Dr Philip Farrugia and Dr Joseph Zammit with support from Dr Arif Rochman.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Teachers look in-depth at Finnish education system

  2. Prototype of University’s first electronics product developed

  3. Short course in fisheries and aquaculture

  4. University to educate more Kuwaiti doctors, dentists

  5. Study tour in Germany

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed