Prototype of University’s first electronics product developed

The Memento team.

A team of young engineers at the University of Malta’s Department of Electronic Systems Engineering forming part of the Memento project have pulled together their different threads of research and development to produce a complete prototype of a sophisticated camera system that represents the University’s first attempt at commercialising home-grown electronics technology.

The product still requires further development and a beta testing programme will give early customers the opportunity to evaluate it while providing the Memento team with invaluable feedback before it is launched on the market.

The camera system combines various technologies and locally generated intellectual property to offer scientific customers and video production professionals a unique video capture solution that can be precision-synchronised across several cameras. The product can deliver real-time, high frame rate video footage with an exquisite level of image quality and is ideal for use in situations where there is low light and there is need for simultaneous imaging from multiple vantage points.

Memento is an acronym formed from the words ‘Multi camera high frame rate synchronisation’ and the project is being undertaken in collaboration with MST Audio Visual Ltd, a local media-engineering consultancy. The project secured close to €200,000 of funding covering a three-year period from the Malta Council for Science and Technology through Fusion: The R&I Technology Development Programme.

