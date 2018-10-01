How can a country best tap its research?

The University of Malta is involved in a four-year study that is exploring how to best embed a culture of responsible research and innovation (RRI) and making this part of the governance and practice of research institutions.

During the study, entitled the Nucleus project, 10 organisations from three continents, coordinated by Rhine-Waal University, Germany, have been ana­lysing research policies, effective public engagement methods and beneficial practices for society, and how research institutions can forge a closer relationship with the public to meet societal needs.

As part of the project’s final stage a conference is being held at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus on October 11 and 12. It will seek to answer the question of how research institutions and society can work together most effectively for mutual benefit, and focus on lessons learned, recommendations for moving forward, and sustainable practices.

How research institutions and society can work together for mutual benefit

Keynote speakers include Dr Giulia Bubbolini, head of EU projects at the Italian Centre for Innovation and Economic Development (CISE), Dr Paul Manners, director of the UK’s National Centre for Co-ordination of Public Engagement and Maria Acaso, leader of the Educational Revolution with Arts.

During the conference, workshops will discuss topics such as sharing RRI best practice, how to prepare communities to en­gage with institutions, public engagement through the arts and embedding RRI into curricula.

The project is funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and attendance to the conference is free.

Those wishing to attend are to register by Friday via the website below. For more information, e-mail nika.levikov@um.edu.mt.

www.nucleus-project.eu/registration