Weekly consumer tips - September 30, 2018

• When shopping around we should not only compare prices but also conditions of sale and quality of products.

• As consumers we should ensure that the deposit we pay is a reasonable percentage of the total price.

• Before we place an order we should make sure the contract of sale states that the total price (or remaining balance of the price) is to be paid only after the furniture is delivered and installed. This will strengthen our bargaining position in case there are problems with the delivered furniture.

• The agreed delivery date should be written in the contract of sale.

• The sale contract should include a clear description of the furniture.

• The terms and conditions of the contract of sale should be carefully read and understood.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: info@mccaa.org.mt

Consumer complaints: fair.trading@mccaa.org.mt

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt