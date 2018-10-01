Need new furniture? Know your rights and responsibilities

To get the best possible deal it is important to shop around. While doing so we should not only compare prices but also conditions of sale and product quality. .

Buying furniture is expensive. Hence such purchases need to be made with care and responsibility. It is important that we consumers make informed buying decisions and take precautions to avoid unnecessary problems and hassle.

To make sure we are getting the best possible deal we must first know exactly what we need and then shop around. While doing so we should not only compare prices but also conditions of sale and product quality.

When gathering quotes we should enquire about the deposit we need to pay upon placing the order and how the rest of the payment is to be made. Since a de­posit is usually paid weeks before the ordered furniture is delivered, it is in our best interest that we make sure the deposit we pay is a reasonable percentage of the total price. We should keep in mind that various problems may crop up before the furniture is delivered.

For instance, there may be a delay in the delivery or it may not be delivered. The furniture may also not be delivered as ordered or may be delivered damaged. In such situations, our negotiating strength and the prospects for a quick solution to our problem will very often depend on how much money we still owe the seller.

Another possible problem we may encounter is that the company from where we purchased the furniture may go out of business. If this happens, it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to get back the deposit paid.

Delayed delivery is one of the most common problems consumers face when buying furniture

Regarding the outstanding balance, before we place an order we should ensure that a percentage of the total amount is paid after the furniture is delivered and installed. This is necessary just in case there are problems with the furniture, such as damaged or missing components. Should this happen to us, the amount of money we still owe the seller may give us some bargaining power to obtain a remedy or compensation without suffering unnecessary hassle.

Another important condition of sale we should look out for is the delivery date. Delayed delivery is one of the most common problems consumers face when buying furniture. If we need the furniture by a specific date we must make sure the seller agrees to this and that the date is clearly written in the contract of sale.

We may also request to include a clause in the contract stating that if the ordered furniture is not delivered by the agreed date, the trader will be charged a penalty until the delivery takes place. If such a clause is not included in the sales agreement a penalty charge cannot be applied if the delivery is delayed. In this case consumers may only opt out of the contract after giving an reasonable extended deadline to the seller to effect delivery.

Another common problem consumers encounter is that furniture is not delivered as agreed. Consumers discover this upon its delivery. Therefore, it is important that before signing the contract of sale we ensure that a clear description of the furniture ordered is written in the contract. We may then use this information as proof in case the furniture delivered does not match the sales agreement.

Before making a buying decision we should remember that once a sale is concluded we cannot change our mind. The right to a cooling off period only applies when we purchase goods through a distance means of communication, such as for instance online, over the phone or by mail order. These kinds of sales contracts usually require our signature as acceptance of the sale’s terms and conditions. It is our responsibility as consumers to carefully read and understand what we are signing for. Ideally, we should request a copy of the contract to take home to read before signing.

We should keep in mind that such contracts bind us and the terms and conditions we sign must be observed. The only exception is when a contract includes unfair terms that try to diminish our legal rights. Such terms are illegal, and even if we sign them the trader cannot legally force us to abide by them.

If we do not agree with the contract terms, we should either try to renegotiate them or simply not accept them. Other sellers may be willing to accept our conditions. If at any point the contract is amended, it is important to have the trader sign any changes that have been made.

Odette Vella is director, Information, Education and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt