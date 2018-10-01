President's Fun Run on November 4

The annual President's Fun Run in aid of the Community Chest Fund will be held on November 4.

Mark Cutajar, chairman of the organising committee, said the format was the same as in previous years, with walks starting from the University, Paola and Santa Venera and the run from Rabat.

They will all converge on the Palace Square in Valletta.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said this was a celebration of unity and of voluntary work.

Participation forms are available from the community chest fund offices at the palace in Valletta and San Anton, as well as BNF Bank branches, Brown’s pharmacies and www.mccf.store