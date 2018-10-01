Pharmacies open today - September 30, 2018
9am-noon
New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);
Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);
Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres open 24/7. Gżira health centre open from 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Birżebbuġa primary school and in Xewkija health centre, today 8.30am-1pm. For details, call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.