Appreciation: Jean Calì

Pauline Cilia writes:

It was on Monday, August that the news of Jean’s sudden passing away reached us at Caritas. We were all at first in disbelief and then in shock. Jean worked at Caritas Community Services in Floriana and she was expected at work that day but it was not to be.

Jean had a pivotal role at what is commonly known as ‘Outreach’. Any new client, needing help with their drug addiction and interested in starting a Caritas Drug Rehabilitation Programme would meet Jean at the reception.

One can imagine the importance of her role as a first contact; it can make or break the difficult decision to start rehabilitation. Jean welcomed these clients with love and was a maternal figure to them. She was always there to listen to their problems and give them love and tenderness.

She could also, however, be tough when needed, just like any mother would do. She gave all her energy first to others, forgetting herself, even when she was gravely ill, never complaining, always positive. Her priority was to be there for others. We remember her coming to work with crutches for a long period of time.

The crowd that gathered at Outreach, on the occasion of the celebration of her life, proves just how much she is loved. There were family members, Caritas colleagues, clients and their families, whom she also supported.

When we will be judged, it is not by the power or career that we have attained, nor the large fortune that we have amassed that will matter, but on how much love we were able to give our brethren, especially the more vulnerable ones.

May Jean be a shining example to her colleagues, that they, like her, may also see the face of Christ in every person that comes knocking at Caritas’ door.

To her dear family, may they be consoled with the knowledge that she has lived her life to the full. Living for others, she touched the hearts of so many persons. May this give them comfort.

Jean, it was indeed an honour and a privilege to have been a colleague and a friend. Until we meet again...