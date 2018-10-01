Announcements - September 30, 2018

MICHAEL A. SCERRI and ISABEL FERRANTE SOMERVILLE

The marriage took place at the Onorati chapel, Jesuits church, Valletta, on 3.10.’68. The late Rev. Prof. M. Eminyan officiated. Thanks be to God for graces bestowed on our children, Juliana and Malcolm Scerri Ferrante.

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA (Rita ta’ Lapsi) of Siġġiewi, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Nazzarena, widow of Nikola Zammit, and Madalena, widow of Ġużeppi Bugeja, other numerous relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 1, at 4pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On September 27, JEAN, née De Micoli, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 82. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Josef, director of N. Caruana & Sons Ltd, Valletta, her daughters Michelle and Carmel Sammut and Yvette and Dennis Mercieca, her grandchildren Andrè, Laura and Erika, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 1, at 1.30pm, for Balluta parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MW8, Mater Dei Hospital.

GAUCI. On September 27, ALFRED, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Monique, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, among whom are Monique, Jeannot and Leon, many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, October 3 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On Thursday, September 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTOINETTE of Tarxien, residing at Sliema, aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Manuel, her daughter Lorraine and her fiancé David, her sisters and brother, Josephine, Elizabeth, Joe, Carmen, Rita, Marie, Pauline, and their respective spouses, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 1, at 1.30pm, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff of palliative care at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Boffa Hospital.

PRIVITERA. On Thursday, September 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET of Sliema, passed away peacefully, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Annie Bonello, widow of Domenic, and Vanna and her husband Charles Mizzi, Stella, widow of her brother Paul of Australia, her numerous and beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 2, at 7.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Gynae Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, for their excellent care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the soul of MARIA PORTELLI who passed away one month ago today. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. We give thanks for her life and pray for her soul. May she rest in peace with the Lord.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – JOSEPH F. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the 52nd anniversary of his death. Still fondly remembered by his children and their families.

DEBONO – SEBASTIAN. Today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with so much love, respect and gratitude by his sons George and Godwin and their respective families.

PORTANIER – CARMEN. Today the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her husband Victor, her daughter Ruth and her grandson Luke. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – CARMELO. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving and treasured memory of ANTONIO (Ninu) on the first month of his demise. A Mass in his memory will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, October 1 at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. Deeply missed by his wife Helen, his two sons, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter. The family would like to thank Fr Blake Camilleri, Mgr Edgar Vella and Canon Jesmond Grech who concelebrated the funeral Mass, and those who attended, and the cheerful and most helpful and dedicated staff at Mater Dei and Sir Anthony Mamo Hospitals respectively, Urology, Blue Ward 1 and Surgical, Green Ward 4 and Oncology, Ward 2 specialists, doctors and nurses. May he rest in eternal peace.

