Why Century 21?

Whether you are a first-time buyer, seller, or just looking for a new investment, selling, buying or renting a property can be daunting. Maltese property has seen an increase in standard over the years and with it, an influx of properties available on the market.

Given this property boom, a prospective buyer needs help to fish-out the ideal property, while a prospective seller needs their property to stand out from the plethora of real estate available on the market, be it traditional or modern.

The best way to acquire or market such a property would be to hire a real estate professional with strong connections who knows the market details inside out.

Century 21 boasts over 7,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 78 countries spanning over five continents. The franchise’s core missions are clear: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. This is achieved by the brand’s expert property consultants who always give their 121 per cent. Century 21 is the go-to brand for property buyers and sellers should they seek a wide-range of real estate services through cutting edge technology, accountability, honesty, tenacity and devotion form agents who face real customer issues. In fact, Century 21 call their property consultants ‘change agents’, as they strive for excellence and set a new standard for others to follow suit.

Its mantra is smarter, bolder, faster. The brand provides the latest technology with PropertyBase, a cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) database which empowers agents to give optimal services to their clients. It also keeps its ‘change agents’ up to date with local as well as international advertising and marketing exposure by hosting workshops and networking opportunities such as the Realogy Global Exchange which will be held in Las Vegas in 2019 as part of the yearly One21 Experience.

The brand also ensures that its clients are provided with the fastest and most efficient service through their extensive database of properties currently on the market, ensuring buyers will find their ideal property. Sellers are also guaranteed to get noticed through the brand’s culture and efficient advertising methods.

Century 21 has flourished as a business in Malta, currently having four branches in Fgura, Attard, St Julian’s and Victoria. Famalco Group director and co-founder Hermann Mallia affirms that Century 21 Malta is always excelling and that the brand aims to provide the highest standard to its customers.

“If you want to sell or buy the perfect property, you must find the perfect real estate agency to help you. Century 21 Malta guarantees that sellers are provided with the most effective marketing in order to sell their property and that buyers will find their hidden gem from the wide array of properties available here in Malta,” Mr Mallia says

For more information about Century 21 Malta call 2339 2121, or send an e-mail on info@C21.com.mt. Visit us on www.century21.mt. Century 21 Malta is a real estate services business unit within Famalco | Building Business.