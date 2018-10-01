The EY Malta Attractiveness event (InterContinental Hotel, October 24) is less than a month away. With the theme ‘Welcome to the Transformative Age’, the focus this year will be on a new, exciting and revolutionary era characterised by digital transformation. The pace of digital change that is permeating all areas of our daily lives, our daily routines, is here and will increase in pace, scale and scope in the coming years.

Technology is creating a fundamental shift in everything we know. It is taking the world by storm by impacting businesses and entire industries, transcending hitherto accepted realms of human possibilities and carving a future that might be soon unrecognisable.

Yet ultimately, it will be the human element of transformation – our skills, our hopes and our passions – that will determine where we get to and what we will achieve with it. To address all facets of the transformative age, the EY Attractiveness Event will host high-powered and influential speakers who will address its impact today and tomorrow, on iGaming, the financial services, innovation and AI, Brexit, environment and tourism, human capital and transport and logistics.

Over 1,000 delegates hailing from all sectors and industries in Malta are expected to attend. Private and public stakeholders, as well as potential investors will be provided with research-based findings and conclusions on Malta’s investment.

The conference will be addressed by over 60 national and international renowned speakers including Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Opposition leader Adrian Delia; David Pilling, editor, Financial Times; Paul Brody, EY Global blockchain leader, Keith Strier, EY Global and Americas advisory leader for artificial intelligence; Marcie Merriman, executive director, EY Americas; Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, former Polish Prime Minister and chairman to the Partners Board, EY Poland; and Marc Taverner, global ambassador and markets development, Bitfury.

Highly interactive breakout sessions, live polling and Q&A sessions will give delegates the platform to share their perspectives and interact with industry game-changers. The findings from EY Malta’s Annual Attractiveness Survey will also be unveiled at the event to provide cutting-edge information on Malta’s investment attractiveness.

Admission is €290 (including VAT) and includes conference refreshments, lunch and a complimentary tablet.

This event will be accredited by the Malta Institute of Accountants in accordance with the AB accreditation rules.

Early booking is recommended due to high demand. Interested participants are directed to register on www.ey.com/mt/attractiveness.